Question: Should we befriend Catholics?

Question: First Corinthians 5:11 says, “But now I have written unto you not to keep company, if any man that is called a brother be a fornicator, or covetous, or an idolater, or a railer, or a drunkard, or an extortioner; with such an one no not to eat.” Since Catholics are idolaters, where should a line be drawn in our social, familial, and work relationships with them? I frankly believe (and I used to be a strong Catholic) that we have become far too “chummy” with Catholics. Or am I just going overboard in my new zeal?





Response: The many Roman Catholics who become Christians find it necessary for conscience’ sake to leave that church very shortly thereafter, as you apparently did. Catholics thus encountered as neighbors or at work are in the same category as Mormons, Buddhists, or atheists as far as your relationship with them goes. No more with a Catholic than with an atheist should you join in a business partnership or marry or otherwise enter into any relationship that could be categorized as being “unequally yoked together with unbelievers.” Such alliances are forbidden (2 Corinthians 6:1-18)...





