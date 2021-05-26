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** PREPARE TO INCINERATE THE DEAD VACCINATED BODIES ** - Luc Montagnier/Nobel Laureate
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10284 views • May 26, 2021
** NO HOPE FOR THE VACCINATED, WE MUST BE PREPARED TO INCINERATE THE BODIES - Luc Montagnier/Nobel Laureate
-- “there is no hope and no possible treatment for those who have been vaccinated already. We must be prepared to incinerate the bodies.
** Nobel Laureate Says “No Chance of Survival” For Vaccine Takers
- The American Journal, Infowars, 24/May/2021
- Video/Interpreted: https://banned.video/watch?id=60abdbe5aeb6274694c2b67d
- Video/French: https://odysee.com/@ludovicgarcia7500:c/Professeur-Luc-Montagnier-....Les-VARIANTS-viennent-des-vaccinations:1
-- Luc Montagnier not only explains the issues with the vaccine and how the antibodies create the adaptable variants, but also explain that taking a vaccine makes it impossible to survive the virus.
- Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier has confirmed that there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of the vaccine. In the shocking interview, the world’s top virologist stated blankly: “there is no hope and no possible treatment for those who have been vaccinated already. We must be prepared to incinerate the bodies.” The scientific genius backed claims of other preeminent virologists after studying the constituents of the vaccine. “They will all die from antibody dependent enhancement. Nothing more can be said.”
** Shocking Live Blood Analysis After Vax – LOOK
- Social Media – 23/May/2021
- Article: https://rense.com/general96/shocking-live-blood-analysis-after-vax.php
-- This was posted on a social media site. We are expecting more Dark Field Microscope Images will be posted showing the CATASTROPHIC changes in the blood of people who have taken the deadly injection...which is NOT a 'vaccine' by ANY stretch. Here's the text that was posted with this image.
"I have a friend who is a Nutrition Microscopist. She is an expert in her field and has helped me immensely. She has many clients who took the so-called vax and asked them to come in for a free blood analysis. To her utter horror, this is what she saw. The top image is of completely healthy blood and blood cells before the 'vax' injection. The blood cells changed drastically over the next few days. The third picture (bottom center) shows countless, foreign nano particles (white specks) that show up in your blood shortly after the injection. Your body can NEVER detox from this and eventually those nano particles will enter every cell in your body."
What this means, in short, is that you will never be the same and your health will be heavily impacted for the rest of your life...however short that many be. This is, without question, a crime of mass genocide against humanity.
- Cont'd --
-- “there is no hope and no possible treatment for those who have been vaccinated already. We must be prepared to incinerate the bodies.
** Nobel Laureate Says “No Chance of Survival” For Vaccine Takers
- The American Journal, Infowars, 24/May/2021
- Video/Interpreted: https://banned.video/watch?id=60abdbe5aeb6274694c2b67d
- Video/French: https://odysee.com/@ludovicgarcia7500:c/Professeur-Luc-Montagnier-....Les-VARIANTS-viennent-des-vaccinations:1
-- Luc Montagnier not only explains the issues with the vaccine and how the antibodies create the adaptable variants, but also explain that taking a vaccine makes it impossible to survive the virus.
- Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier has confirmed that there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of the vaccine. In the shocking interview, the world’s top virologist stated blankly: “there is no hope and no possible treatment for those who have been vaccinated already. We must be prepared to incinerate the bodies.” The scientific genius backed claims of other preeminent virologists after studying the constituents of the vaccine. “They will all die from antibody dependent enhancement. Nothing more can be said.”
** Shocking Live Blood Analysis After Vax – LOOK
- Social Media – 23/May/2021
- Article: https://rense.com/general96/shocking-live-blood-analysis-after-vax.php
-- This was posted on a social media site. We are expecting more Dark Field Microscope Images will be posted showing the CATASTROPHIC changes in the blood of people who have taken the deadly injection...which is NOT a 'vaccine' by ANY stretch. Here's the text that was posted with this image.
"I have a friend who is a Nutrition Microscopist. She is an expert in her field and has helped me immensely. She has many clients who took the so-called vax and asked them to come in for a free blood analysis. To her utter horror, this is what she saw. The top image is of completely healthy blood and blood cells before the 'vax' injection. The blood cells changed drastically over the next few days. The third picture (bottom center) shows countless, foreign nano particles (white specks) that show up in your blood shortly after the injection. Your body can NEVER detox from this and eventually those nano particles will enter every cell in your body."
What this means, in short, is that you will never be the same and your health will be heavily impacted for the rest of your life...however short that many be. This is, without question, a crime of mass genocide against humanity.
- Cont'd --
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