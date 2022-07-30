WATER ⛲ THE UNIVERSAL SEED W/ ANDREW KAUFMAN MD & BARRE LANDO Water, The Universal Seed w/ Andrew Kaufman MD

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Alfa Vedic

@alfavedic





On this Alfacast we explore the curious and seemingly magical properties of the most abundant element within our ecosystem & personal biology.

Master investigator, Andrew Kaufman MD joins us to share his personal insights based on his ongoing research into the nature of water including its importance in the field of Natural Medicine.

Long revered by the alchemists of old as the seed of life, this ubiquitous substance continues to confound the scientific community for its knack of ignoring all manner of conventional norm.

We'll cover the many aspects of water investigation including the so-called Fourth Phase of Water, Primary Water & Structured Water.

We're especially excited to hear about Andrew's recent break through discoveries to combat the chronic dehydration syndrome now affecting the health of so many, its implications on cell physiology and his detoxification protocols.

For those not already familiar with the renown Andrew Kaufman MD he has been a courageous voice

shedding a different light on the alleged "pandemic" through his tireless efforts, including the production of Terrain parts I & II.

Andrew completed psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, while earning a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology.

Andrew believes that the innate wisdom of your body can heal itself from almost any insult.

Show links:

https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/

https://www.truemedicineuniversity.com/

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J2h82OgkdQ

URLlbry://@alfavedic#5/water,-the-universal-seed-w-andrew#4

Claim ID42685db8ffc2ec39c655d567af11c8c90acb362c

565.11 MB