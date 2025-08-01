Revelation 17:5: The roman catholic church is Mystery, Babylon the great, the mother of harlots

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-day Sabbath Remnant Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org. His email is [email protected].





In his sermon, pastor Craig speaks on how the roman catholic church, that whorish woman or the great whore, is identified as Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth.





Revelation 17 and 18 speaks of the roman catholic church and...





1. How she is linked to a beast or nation or country: the Vatican beast in Revelation 17:3.





2. How she is arrayed in scarlet and purple as her cardinals and bishops are in Revelation 17:4.





3. How she is decked in gold, precious stone and pears as st. peter's basilica is in Revelation 17:4.





4. How she holds a golden cup as Roman Catholic prelates do for communion in Revelation 17:4.





5. How she is the MOTHER of harlots and abominations of the earth. Homosexuality is an abomination to God in Leviticus 18:22 but your pope agrees with the blessing of sin, of homosexual Roman Catholic couples (Revelation 17:5).





6. How she killed God's people in Revelation 17:6. This points to the crusades and inquisitions of the dark and middle ages over a 1260 year period.





7. How she is found sitting on 7 heads or mountains (or hills according to Strong's Concordance 3735) in the city of 7 HILLS, Rome. Only Rome is that city since only in Rome is there a union of a church with a country in Rome. There's no church - state union in Washington DC, Mecca or Jerusalem.





8. How the beast, which is the Vatican, receives homage and support from the 10 horns or 10 kings, each king leading a kingdom, thus, 10 kingdoms, as per Revelation 17:12.





9. How these ten kings will be united with the Vatican beast and have ONE MIND and make war against Christ in Revelation 17:13-14 and Christ will defeat them. AMEN!!





10. How the ten kings will TURN AGAINST the great whore, the roman catholic church, in Revelation 17:16.





All of these 10 prophecies in Revelation 17 alone points DIRECTLY to the roman catholic church.





COME OUT of Babylon says God in His fourth and LAST angel’s message in Revelation 18:4 before God will miserably destroy her with fire in Revelation 18:8-9.





www.ssremnant.org

[email protected]