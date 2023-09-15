Freedom From the Shot, Election Fraud, and Climate Tyranny

The parent company of The New American, The John Birch Society, recently held its 65th annual Council Dinner and Leadership Conference, in Des Moines, Iowa. Birchers and supporters came together, mostly from neighboring states, to connect with like-minded patriots, take in workshops to help with their activism, and listen to some of the most qualified experts on medicine, election integrity, and climate lunacy. In this episode, we show parts of three interviews TNA conducted at the conference.

The first is with Dr. Ryan Cole, a pathologist who refused to bow down to the Medical Cartel — and who paid the price as a result. Dr. Cole discusses the long-term damage the shot is causing, and what those who’ve gotten jabbed and regret it can do. The second is with Dr. Douglas Frank, a renowned physicist and election expert. Dr. Frank answers the question of why he’s so sure the 2020 election was fraudulent, and clarifies how most election fraud in America is committed. And the third interview is with former U.S. congressman from Iowa Steve King, who’s recently taken up the carbon-capture pipeline fight.