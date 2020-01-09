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Biden fires back at Trump over Iran: Quit blaming Obama
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6 views • January 09, 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden called on President Trump to ‘stop blaming President Obama for his failures’ after Trump alleged that the missiles used in the airstrike were funded by the Obama administration; Fox News contributor and Wall Street Journal editorial page deputy editor Dan Henninger reacts.
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