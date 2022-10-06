Create New Account
What is your life's work?
FEEL DIFFERENT
Published 2 months ago

Orlando Owen's mission is that of a relentless seeker, a student of true human connection. He has devoted his life to exploring the truth of the inner self across multiple languages, regions and cultures.


Through first hand experience, Orlando had what he considered to be a revelation, not only in answering his own questions of purpose, fulfillment, and self-identity, but what has come to be his life’s work at Feel Different.


Learn more at feeldifferent.com


