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Patriot Power Rally in Canada! February 20, 2021
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331 views • February 21, 2021
Patriot Power Rally in Canada! (1 of 2) Join in! Witness the socialist overkill for a Police presence protecting BLM and arresting the Christian organizer! (Following this footage, the organizer was arrested for opposing Communism in Canada! ) Edmonton Legislature on Saturday February 20, 2021.See immediately following video...
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