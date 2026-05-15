The world is turning on Israel

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Israel’s shrinking alliances, mapped
The Western countries that have backed Israel for decades are starting to turn, little by little, step by step, against it. Each move is small on its own but you might be surprised by what you see when you put the pieces together.
This video would not have been possible without reporting by the New York Times, the Washington Post, Reuters, the Times of Israel, NBC News, 972 Magazine, and Dahlia Scheindlin.
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Welcome to The Bigger Picture, a new show that that makes sense of important news through clear visual explanations and analysis.
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Mirrored - Max Fisher
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