The world is turning on Israel

Israel’s shrinking alliances, mapped

The Western countries that have backed Israel for decades are starting to turn, little by little, step by step, against it. Each move is small on its own but you might be surprised by what you see when you put the pieces together.

This video would not have been possible without reporting by the New York Times, the Washington Post, Reuters, the Times of Israel, NBC News, 972 Magazine, and Dahlia Scheindlin.

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