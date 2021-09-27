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Anyone know where this was claimed to be filmed? The White House?
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441 views • September 27, 2021
Hmm. He supposedly just got his booster, clearly not but where was this filmed? I always thought the whole "fake White House set" was a deliberate attempt to make people look stupid when they share photoshopped pics etc but is this in a bunker or something?
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEbFt7oIyVo
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEbFt7oIyVo
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