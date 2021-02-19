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Weather manipulators freezing the south, warming the north pole
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529 views • February 19, 2021
Over the last 20 years The Bigs have figured out weather modification and control. Nature is apparently an enemy of theirs, as are we. The epic floods, droughts, heat waves, cold blasts, snow where it never snows ... these are the result of beings who got themselves and others like them into positions of power.
I show you how to read the geo-stationary-weather satellite images. You can go to https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/ for the links or check this one out yourself any time.
https://rammb-slider.cira.colostate.edu/?sat=goes-17&;z=2&angle=0&im=30&ts=2&st=0&et=0&speed=250&motion=loop&maps%5Bborders%5D=white&lat=0&opacity%5B0%5D=1&hidden%5B0%5D=0&pause=0&slider=-1&hide_controls=0&mouse_draw=0&follow_feature=0&follow_hide=0&s=rammb-slider&sec=full_disk&p%5B0%5D=geocolor&x=11528&y=3304
I show you how to read the geo-stationary-weather satellite images. You can go to https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/ for the links or check this one out yourself any time.
https://rammb-slider.cira.colostate.edu/?sat=goes-17&;z=2&angle=0&im=30&ts=2&st=0&et=0&speed=250&motion=loop&maps%5Bborders%5D=white&lat=0&opacity%5B0%5D=1&hidden%5B0%5D=0&pause=0&slider=-1&hide_controls=0&mouse_draw=0&follow_feature=0&follow_hide=0&s=rammb-slider&sec=full_disk&p%5B0%5D=geocolor&x=11528&y=3304
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