© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lifelong Border Resident Calls On Joe Biden To Stop Human Smuggling
Follow
2
Share
Report
130 views • April 15, 2021
Owen Shroyer interviews a lifelong border resident and American patriot who has a message for Joe Biden: stop the cartels' human smuggling operation.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60760b3c56165f200e385075
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60760b3c56165f200e385075
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.