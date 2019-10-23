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Transgender Lawsuit: Preview of Democrats “Equality Act”
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6 views • October 23, 2019
The transgender who sued multiple beauticians, demanding they perform genital waxing services designed for women on his male genitalia, loses in court. It’s not so much a victory for liberty as it is for “intersectionality” and a preview of the insanity Democrats want to unleash with “Equality Act”
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