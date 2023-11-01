https://honkfm.com/2108/neil-old-young-man
Lyrics:
Young man, look at my life
I am not like you are
Young man, look at my life
I am not like you are
Young man, look at your life
Twenty four and there's not much more
Enjoy it 'fore you're paralyzed
Or breathing through a tube
Brain rot, such a bot
Doing things without much thought
Brownie points for new blood clots
Lucky fuckin' you
Young man, take a look at my life, I am not like you
I ain't takin' no shot for the goddang flu
Ah, one look in your eyes and I can tell you're through
Nullified look in your eyes
Shrug and frown, a drugged up clown
Doesn't make much sense to me
The fear I sense in you
I've had colds and coughs
Drank some OJ and wrote it off
Meanwhile you scold and scoff
From the ICU
Young man, take a look at my life, I am not like you
I ain't takin' no shot for the goddang flu
Ah, one look in your eyes and I can tell you're through
Young man, look at my life
I am not like you are
Young man, look at my life
I am not like you are
