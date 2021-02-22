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Texas Dark Winter
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295 views • February 22, 2021
Is this part of the"Dark Winter" we heard Trump & Biden speak of late last year? Something obviously BIG is brewing. This is the beginning of much more I believe. DO NOT FEAR! God is still in control. Let's pray even more. Amen!!
Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
Ephesians 6:14 KJV
Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
Ephesians 6:14 KJV
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