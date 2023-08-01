AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT WILL CUT FLIGHTS IN AND OUT BY HALF TO FIGHT THE NON-EXISTANT CLIMATE CHANGE

Yeah, the planet is warming up due to cows farting the same way Mars is red due to whales having orgies in the ocean.
It's all BULLSHIT folks, it's all BULLSHIT and it's bad for ya.
#Australia #flights #vacation #planes #airplanes #aussi #melbourne #sydney #perth #covid #covid19 #globalwarming #climatechange #climatescam #ozonelayer #707
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.