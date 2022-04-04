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Warning As From God: We Must Be Proven Faithful
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31 views • April 04, 2022
Remember God destroyed most of the children of Israel after taking them from out of bondage under Pharoah. The fearful will be destroyed... God cannot be pleased unless we are proven faithful to him. God will prove us or allow the devil to do it. The Spirit of God must be greater in us than the spirit of the devil that runs the world.
Revelation 21:8
King James Version
8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.
Acts 14:22
King James Version
22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.
So this is my first official video using my sons laptop with my voice. The audio cuts out a bit but that is how it works, better than nothing.
Revelation 21:8
King James Version
8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.
Acts 14:22
King James Version
22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.
So this is my first official video using my sons laptop with my voice. The audio cuts out a bit but that is how it works, better than nothing.
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