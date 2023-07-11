https://gettr.com/post/p2lp68iafb5

7/10/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Nicole: Why not peacefully disintegrate the CCP by ceasing to fund it? If we truly care about world peace, let's start with the U.S. and stop funding the CCP, which is the best way to deter the CCP! Jason Robertson: During the Russia-Ukraine war, the CCP supports Russia on the one hand while infiltrating and buying off NATO countries on the other, making money from both sides!

7/10/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：为何不通过停止资助中共来和平地将中共解体？如果我们真的关心世界和平，那就从美国开始，停止资助中共，这是威慑中共的最佳途径！罗宾逊： 中共在俄乌战争中，一边支持俄罗斯，另一边渗透和收买北约国家，中共可谓是在两边赚钱！

