Can We Trust the WHO?

Can we trust the World Health Organization at this critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic? The answer is definitely NO. These people have their own agenda and they are slaves to their donors like Bill Gates. What Bill Gates wants, he gets. This is not something unique to the corona pandemic. This has been going on for a long time. Watch this documentary, originally banned by Vimeo, that does a good job exposing the WHO for its lies and corruption. A great movie to show anyone still blindly believing the WHO are saints and saviors of the world.Vimeo Bans Documentary Exposing “Big Pharma’s” Influence Within The World Health OrganizationVimeo Removes Film “trustWHO” Which Exposes Corruption at W.H.O.Since its ban, the movie is also available in many other places. Including: