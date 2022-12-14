12/12 & 12/13 Hybrid Replay/Live Call in show - MSM Propaganda & Tech Censorship + Elon's Pronouns...What's Yours?

As the Twitter files creep out on twitter, exposing the corruption for Twitter colluding with the FBI democrats to keep TRUE and FACTUAL information from the public that exposes the 2020 election fraud and election interference .. the fact that social medias censored valid health information to concerning the Pandemic Scamdemic Elon Musks tweeted that TWITTER IS A CRIME SCENE.2nd episode Elons Pronouns which was “Prosecute Fauci” What’s Your Pronouns taking live calls about all todays news and distractions.









1.Brittany Greiner is a MAN no scaring





2. Rabid Rainbow freak making fake homophobic hate video claiming to be polish with no polish accent





3. Dean in Chicago, IL school brags about handing out dildos, butt plugs, and lube to students while teaching them about queer sex





4. Masculine Black Mammies attack Prime Time Alex Stein , taking up for Massa Dave Portman





5. Mega Hoe Minute - Rachel Meghan Markle BABE rating card had her listed as caucasian & tweet exposing that Meghan Markle was a Yacht Girl traveling to Dubai trying to snag a Prince





6. British journalist Julia makes her feelings clear about the latest trailer of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series





7. What People are saying about Harry and Meghan new documentary





8. Warnock and Walker since when to votes disappear, Walker loss votes live on CNN





9. October 23, 2022 a NEW Pandemic Exercise was held By John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Health and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation , new fake pandemic SEERS





10. Trump naming Yoel Roth back in 2020









11. Kash Patel says There’s a lot more to full transparency just re Russia gate than getting rid of Baker but it’s a big step.





12. The ADL Admits that they control all of the social media companies and decide what and when to censor ( content by Vincent James)





13. The ADL suggests the black community and the j-wish community should team up against white people ( content by Vincent James)





14. Tommy Sotomayor rant on what you have to go through when you offend the CHOSEN ONES... the Jews ( content by Vincent James)





15. Devin Nunes big elephant in room Donald Trump is still banned on there. Millions of other Americans have been shadowbanned…. Congress is gonna have to get to the bottom of it





16. Dr. Roger Hodkinson this Scamdemic & vaccination agenda “the BIG KILL”





17. Dr Fauci the best vaccination is GETTING INFECTED





18. Agenda 21 becomes Agenda 2030. Explained in a nutshell by G. Edward Griffin





