X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [CB]/[JB] Are Digging the Hole Deeper And Deeper, No Way Out

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[CB]/[JB] Are Digging the Hole Deeper And Deeper, No Way Out
The economy is imploding, the people are realizing that the Biden administration is responsible, no matter how many times they say Putin. The IMF cuts the global growth rate. The [CB]/Ds are trying to keep it all together by the mid terms, but they keep digging the hole deeper and deeper.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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