Evil "Iron Triangle" To Disintegrate, Global Geopolitics to Change Drastically

In the Grand Live Broadcast on September 29, Miles Guo commented on the impact of the impending death of Khamenei, and the fact that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will lose its strongest ally. The evil “iron triangle” consisting of the three dictators Xi Jinping, Putin, and Khamenei will be broken. The other axis of evil countries will fall apart. The terminally ill Putin will abandon his nuclear war plan. By then, Iran will have completely changed from its previous ultra-conservative Muslimism and may have reconciled with Europe, the US, and Israel. The US policy towards China will have further changed. The enslaved Chinese and Iranian people will be liberated, and the world will return to peace

