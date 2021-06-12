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THE PREMEDITATED MURDER OF PEOPLE ACROSS ALL INDUSTRIES WHO ARE DUMB ENOUGH TO TAKE THE KILL SHOT
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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1442 views • June 12, 2021
SOURCE: SixthSense

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MIRROR SOURCE: 12.06.21
MARK STEELE CHANNEL: TELEGRAM: https://t.me/marksteele5g/2415

https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/telecom-firms-see-red-as-protests-against-5g-spectrum-trials-mount-121051200041_1.html
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1969/12/contents

The Genocide Act 1969(c 12) was an Actof the Parliament of the United Kingdom. It gave effect to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide approved by the General Assembly of the United Nations on 9 December 1948. The Act was repealedfor England and Walesand Northern Irelandon 1 September 2001.

📣NEW!! -Frontline Workers Testimonies & VAERs Reports 16th MAY 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Frontline-Workers-Testimonies_News-Reports_VAERS-data_11APR2021:e
Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f
Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f
COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/975909/S1182_SPI-M-O_Summary_of_modelling_of_easing_roadmap_step_2_restrictions.pdf
https://johnhartnettdotorg.files.wordpress.com/2021/03/geert-vanden-bossche-manuscript-feb-26-2021.pdf
3,964 DEAD 162,610 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines” https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/3964-dead-162610-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
BE THE RESISTANCE SPREAD THE WORD AND CONTACT YOUR LOCAL MP WITH THIS LINK AND MAKE THEM KNOW THAT WE KNOW OF THIS CRIME https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/notification-the-crime-to-mps-and-elected-official/
https://www.rt.com/news/518162-astrazenica-italy-vaccine-seizure-manslaughter/

https://t.me/s/covidvacreports
VAERS Covid Vax Records https://vaxpain.us/

https://www.pressreader.com/uk/the-mail-on-sunday/20210307/284429921688663
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/960150/COVID-19_mRNA_Pfizer_BioNTech_vaccine_analysis_print.pdf

Nanoparticles for nasal vaccination

https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/ADVERSE-REACTIONS-TO-COVID-19-VAXX-2020-OJS207-506291-en-ts:d
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19121350/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0169409X08002640?via%3Dihub

Hydrogel nanoparticles and nanocomposites for nasal drug/vaccine delivery

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27352214/
NEW COVID SCAM FLYER - QR CODE LINK TO SPACEBUSTERS DOCUMENTARY VIDEO - PDF FOR PRINT AND SHARE!
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/NEW-COVID-SCAM-FLYER--SB:4
⚜️⚜️100,000 doctors medical professionals oppose COVID-19 vaccine - PDF DOCUMENT - PRINT AND SHARE!!!⚜️⚜️
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/100,000-doctors-medical-professionals-oppose-COVID-19-vaccine-leaflet:a
⚜️⚜️COVID MASK FAIL LEAFLET FOR PRINTING AND SHARING⚜️⚜️
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-masks-fail:8

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-masks-fail-bw:9
⚜️⚜️COVID SURVIVAL RATES POSTER - PDF DOC FOR PRINTING AND SHARING⚜️⚜️ 
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-survival-rates-poster:4
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-survival-rates-poster---bw---qr:b
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-survival-rates-poster:4
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Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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