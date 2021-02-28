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Ask the experts II
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163 views • February 28, 2021
Oracle Films, February 20, 2021
Ask the Experts II provides a platform to some of the world's most outspoken and heavily censored medical professionals to express their views on the validity of the global pandemic, the safety & efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, masks and the other precautionary measures that have been so readily integrated into our everyday lives.
ASK THE EXPERTS II | Oracle Films | CoviLeaks | 2021 BBC Panorama Response
Watch Ask the Experts Part 1 here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sOj0wO89N3Al/
Produced by Oracle Films
https://oraclefilms.com
In collaboration with Fiona Hine, Founder of CoviLeaks
https://covileaks.co.uk
Thank you to:
World Doctors Alliance https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/
Publishing rights: All rights belong to Oracle Films. This video can be downloaded and re-uploaded on any non-monetised media channels.
For TV licensing or monetisation rights contact Oracle Films at [email protected]
Ask the Experts II provides a platform to some of the world's most outspoken and heavily censored medical professionals to express their views on the validity of the global pandemic, the safety & efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, masks and the other precautionary measures that have been so readily integrated into our everyday lives.
ASK THE EXPERTS II | Oracle Films | CoviLeaks | 2021 BBC Panorama Response
Watch Ask the Experts Part 1 here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sOj0wO89N3Al/
Produced by Oracle Films
https://oraclefilms.com
In collaboration with Fiona Hine, Founder of CoviLeaks
https://covileaks.co.uk
Thank you to:
World Doctors Alliance https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/
Publishing rights: All rights belong to Oracle Films. This video can be downloaded and re-uploaded on any non-monetised media channels.
For TV licensing or monetisation rights contact Oracle Films at [email protected]
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