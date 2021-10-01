© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** INSANITY DOWN UNDER **- Will the 2nd Amendment Save the U.S. - Tucker -30/Sep/2021
Follow
3
Share
Report
401 views • October 01, 2021
- Tucker Carlson Tonight
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Py5tRSotR9E
** CDC claims it has authority to use police to do everything you see going on in Australia; and Congress agrees
Natural News, Leo Hohmann – 29/Sep/2021
- Videos & Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-29-cdc-claims-it-has-authority-to-use-police.html#
-- We’ve all seen the videos from Australia. Police chasing down and beating a helpless woman, shooting rubber bullets at construction workers who violate that country’s draconian lockdown rules. A 12-year-old girl gets pepper sprayed for not wearing a mask.
Do not be fooled into thinking this is just an Australian thing, never to happen in America
There have also been scenes from Canada caught on video, most notably the case of Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who was arrested and dragged off by a SWAT team in the middle of a busy highway, that would make you swear you are looking at the East German Stasi in action, not the Canadian police.
Everything the Australian, Israeli and Canadian governments are doing in terms of using force to brutally put down all resistance to their draconian mandates and restrictions are things the current regime in Washington not only wants to do but claims it has the legal authority to do.
Biden’s people admit he has been in discussions about closing down interstate travel to the unvaxxed and barring them from air travel. In the new Amerika, these are “privileges,” they tell us, not rights.
If they believe they can get away with it, they will do it.
Australia, Canada and Israel are the models for the Great Reset, a system designed to tag, track and monitor the behavior of every human being as if they were a unit of livestock. This global reset demands your total obedience.
As Biden loves to remind us with his “build back better” mantra, he and his people are fully on board with the Great Reset, as laid out by the World Economic Forum and now being implemented in Australia, Israel, Germany, Canada and other formerly free countries.
So, Americans need to prepare now for the day when the regime in Washington goes full Nazi. In fact, some are already describing the scenes in Australia as a civil war. Too bad the Aussies gave up their rights to own firearms years ago, because I truly believe Biden would have already launched similar crackdowns if he didn’t have the Second Amendment to contend with.
But again, don’t be fooled. The globalist cabal to which Biden answers will continue to move the Great Reset deconstruction of America forward. He just has to go about it more craftily than his counterparts in Australia and Israel.
If you don’t believe the U.S. federal government claims the authority to round up and detain its political enemies under the guise of a health emergency, please take a gander at the sweeping powers Congress has granted to the federal health bureaucracy.
According to the CDC website, Congress granted authority to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which then “delegated” this power to the CDC, to establish quarantine and isolation protocols [i.e. internment camps]. The CDC also claims it has the right to use state and local police to “enforce” these protocols. The CDC makes no bones about the nature of its assumed powers when it states, rather bluntly:
“In addition to serving as medical functions, isolation and quarantine also are ‘police power’ functions, derived from the right of the state to take action affecting individuals for the benefit of society.”
“The federal government derives its authority for isolation and quarantine from the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
“Under section 361 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S. Code § 264), the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services is authorized to take measures to prevent the entry and spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries into the United States and between states.
“The authority for carrying out these functions on a daily basis has been delegated to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
The above quote is bureaucratic lingo for a boot on your face.
The CDC goes on to say:
“Public health authorities at the federal, state, local, and tribal levels may sometimes seek help from police or other law enforcement officers to enforce a public health order.”
I asked constitutional attorney John Whitehead if the CDC’s claim of unilateral authority to operate internment camps is legitimately derived from the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause. And would this be a legitimate use of police powers?
“Not as the people who wrote the Constitution saw it, but as the people in Congress today see it, and in the courts, yes,” said Whitehead, president and founder of the Rutherford Institute. “The founders wrote the Constitution in such a way as to establish separation of powers, so power would not rest in the hands of any single person or entity — but now it does. All power is in the hands of the deep state.”
- Cont'd --
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Py5tRSotR9E
** CDC claims it has authority to use police to do everything you see going on in Australia; and Congress agrees
Natural News, Leo Hohmann – 29/Sep/2021
- Videos & Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-29-cdc-claims-it-has-authority-to-use-police.html#
-- We’ve all seen the videos from Australia. Police chasing down and beating a helpless woman, shooting rubber bullets at construction workers who violate that country’s draconian lockdown rules. A 12-year-old girl gets pepper sprayed for not wearing a mask.
Do not be fooled into thinking this is just an Australian thing, never to happen in America
There have also been scenes from Canada caught on video, most notably the case of Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who was arrested and dragged off by a SWAT team in the middle of a busy highway, that would make you swear you are looking at the East German Stasi in action, not the Canadian police.
Everything the Australian, Israeli and Canadian governments are doing in terms of using force to brutally put down all resistance to their draconian mandates and restrictions are things the current regime in Washington not only wants to do but claims it has the legal authority to do.
Biden’s people admit he has been in discussions about closing down interstate travel to the unvaxxed and barring them from air travel. In the new Amerika, these are “privileges,” they tell us, not rights.
If they believe they can get away with it, they will do it.
Australia, Canada and Israel are the models for the Great Reset, a system designed to tag, track and monitor the behavior of every human being as if they were a unit of livestock. This global reset demands your total obedience.
As Biden loves to remind us with his “build back better” mantra, he and his people are fully on board with the Great Reset, as laid out by the World Economic Forum and now being implemented in Australia, Israel, Germany, Canada and other formerly free countries.
So, Americans need to prepare now for the day when the regime in Washington goes full Nazi. In fact, some are already describing the scenes in Australia as a civil war. Too bad the Aussies gave up their rights to own firearms years ago, because I truly believe Biden would have already launched similar crackdowns if he didn’t have the Second Amendment to contend with.
But again, don’t be fooled. The globalist cabal to which Biden answers will continue to move the Great Reset deconstruction of America forward. He just has to go about it more craftily than his counterparts in Australia and Israel.
If you don’t believe the U.S. federal government claims the authority to round up and detain its political enemies under the guise of a health emergency, please take a gander at the sweeping powers Congress has granted to the federal health bureaucracy.
According to the CDC website, Congress granted authority to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which then “delegated” this power to the CDC, to establish quarantine and isolation protocols [i.e. internment camps]. The CDC also claims it has the right to use state and local police to “enforce” these protocols. The CDC makes no bones about the nature of its assumed powers when it states, rather bluntly:
“In addition to serving as medical functions, isolation and quarantine also are ‘police power’ functions, derived from the right of the state to take action affecting individuals for the benefit of society.”
“The federal government derives its authority for isolation and quarantine from the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
“Under section 361 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S. Code § 264), the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services is authorized to take measures to prevent the entry and spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries into the United States and between states.
“The authority for carrying out these functions on a daily basis has been delegated to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
The above quote is bureaucratic lingo for a boot on your face.
The CDC goes on to say:
“Public health authorities at the federal, state, local, and tribal levels may sometimes seek help from police or other law enforcement officers to enforce a public health order.”
I asked constitutional attorney John Whitehead if the CDC’s claim of unilateral authority to operate internment camps is legitimately derived from the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause. And would this be a legitimate use of police powers?
“Not as the people who wrote the Constitution saw it, but as the people in Congress today see it, and in the courts, yes,” said Whitehead, president and founder of the Rutherford Institute. “The founders wrote the Constitution in such a way as to establish separation of powers, so power would not rest in the hands of any single person or entity — but now it does. All power is in the hands of the deep state.”
- Cont'd --
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.