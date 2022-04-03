Ukraine President Zelenskyy Warns That Russian Forces Leaving Traps During Retreat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
04/02/2022 Zelenskyy has warned that retreating Russian forces are creating ‘a complete disaster’ by leaving mines on homes and bodies in their wake, as renewed missile strikes on Ukrainian cities were reported. Ukraine’s president issued the warning on Saturday morning as the humanitarian crisis deepened in the encircled city of Mariupol, with Russian forces reportedly blocking evacuation operations for the second day in a row.