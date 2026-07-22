Google's AI Betrayal: DeepMind Exodus & Military Control

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- Article claims DeepMind resignations, unionization, and lawsuits stemmed from concerns over military AI contracts and ethics controversies.
- Author argues China advances affordable AI rapidly while predicting expanding U.S. restrictions could divide global AI ecosystems.
- Piece warns increasing military partnerships with AI companies may accelerate autonomous weapons, surveillance, and reduced human oversight.
- Author alleges growing AI-driven censorship, digital identification requirements, and centralized technology threaten online privacy and free expression.
- Concludes by urging local open-source AI adoption, decentralized platforms, self-reliance, and preparedness against perceived centralized technological control.
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