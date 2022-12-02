Pentagon Report Predicting CCP Could Triple Its Nuclear Arsenal by 2035

https://gnews.org/articles/553304
Summary：11/30/2022 Pentagon report on China's military capabilities predicts that CCP could have 1500 nuclear warheads by 2035, more than triple the size it has at the moment. Former National Security Council Director for China Dennis Wilder says that CCP is trying to change the global strategic landscape in their favor.
