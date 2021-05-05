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5G Cov-19 Euthanasia Immunization
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468 views • May 05, 2021
Quotation from original video description.... "Why are certain 5G cell tower components labeled “COV-19?”
Reports are coming out to show that some of the electrical components being used in 5G tower installations bear the marking of “COV-19,” which just so happens to be almost identical to COVID-19, the name used for the infection supposedly caused by the Wuhan coronavirus.
Be sure to watch the following video which shows footage of the components, which can clearly be seen with the marking of COV-19 on their chipsets used in 5G installations (WARNING: LANGUAGE)"
Reports are coming out to show that some of the electrical components being used in 5G tower installations bear the marking of “COV-19,” which just so happens to be almost identical to COVID-19, the name used for the infection supposedly caused by the Wuhan coronavirus.
Be sure to watch the following video which shows footage of the components, which can clearly be seen with the marking of COV-19 on their chipsets used in 5G installations (WARNING: LANGUAGE)"
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