Ballots Have Been Ordered | Unrestricted Truths

Were mail-in ballots ordered pre-maturely? What do mail-in ballots mean for the future of voting?





Juan O Savin and Josh Reid join James Grundvig to discuss the order of events in which COVID-19 struck, as well as when mail-in ballots were implemented.





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