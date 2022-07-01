Ballots Have Been Ordered | Unrestricted Truths

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Were mail-in ballots ordered pre-maturely? What do mail-in ballots mean for the future of voting?
Juan O Savin and Josh Reid join James Grundvig to discuss the order of events in which COVID-19 struck, as well as when mail-in ballots were implemented.
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