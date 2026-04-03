p Goes On Firing Spree: Bondi, Noem, Patel, George, ALL TARGETED!

Maga Blowing UP as Iran War ESCALATES!





Trump Team falling apart, as President fires his most loyal servants.

Kash Patel, Pam Bondi, Krisit Noem, and others all fired or are being targeted by Donald Trump is extreme administration PURGE.





Plus fallout following Trump's address to the Nation on IRAN War.





Please support our journalism by subscribing or donate to:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com





#trump, #iran, #war,