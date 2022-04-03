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【Ukraine Rescue】03/30/2022 Some refugees are fleeing Ukraine, while others are choosing to return to Ukraine, and those who choose to return are doing so because it is difficult to survive abroad. In any case, the NFSC and the ROLF provide them with as much help as possible