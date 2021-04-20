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Folks, I'm say-n Covid Cloaks 5G Cell Poisoning
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171 views • April 20, 2021
I use a lot of info in my videos about 5G and the Covid Hoax- Friends and not friends alike; 5G is a problem for humanity- People will end up hating 5G and when the damage is done, then some will try to destroy the 5G somehow by downing the cell-towers
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