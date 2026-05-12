Red Sky (take warning)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red sky at night - Sailors delight Red sky in the morning - Sailor take warning This widely used phrase has been used for centuries and most people today don't even realize it comes right out of God's word, the Bible, (Matthew 16:1-4) This metaphor is used to draw our attention to the Great Alien Disception that is coming very soon and to warn believers in Christ not to be deceived.
6:08End Screen