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Could the Real Avid Master Vise be the best vise for the DIY Gunsmith?
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1 view • May 13, 2022
Is the Real Avid Master Gun Vise up to the name of "Master"? Honestly, I had my concerns about torquing a barrel with this vise, until I got my hands on it.
I got to play with the Real Avid Master Vise for the first time in January at SHOT Show. I liked it but I couldn't see if it could actually torque a barrel on it. Well, I actually one a Master Vise in a drawing and it has proven to me to be a "real" vise. Stick around for the whole video because I actually apply torq to a barrel to see if it lives up to its promise.
Check this vise out on Amazon!
https://amzn.to/3M3tOb2
#gunsmith #vise #Avid @The Rogue Banshee @Real Avid
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♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
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Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:31 Master Vise preset positions
2:30 Use the Master Vise in any position
2:57 How strong is the Master Vise
3:27 Taking the slack out
3:42 AR15 blocks
4:15 Keeping scratches off the bottom of guns
4:34 Gun-Fit Sleeves for Pic Rail
5:57 Alternate positions
7:03 Foam Side of the Gun-Fit Sleeves
8:00 Accu-Level and Scope Mounting
9:48 Torque a barrel?
11:17 Final thoughts
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Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
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-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
I got to play with the Real Avid Master Vise for the first time in January at SHOT Show. I liked it but I couldn't see if it could actually torque a barrel on it. Well, I actually one a Master Vise in a drawing and it has proven to me to be a "real" vise. Stick around for the whole video because I actually apply torq to a barrel to see if it lives up to its promise.
Check this vise out on Amazon!
https://amzn.to/3M3tOb2
#gunsmith #vise #Avid @The Rogue Banshee @Real Avid
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:31 Master Vise preset positions
2:30 Use the Master Vise in any position
2:57 How strong is the Master Vise
3:27 Taking the slack out
3:42 AR15 blocks
4:15 Keeping scratches off the bottom of guns
4:34 Gun-Fit Sleeves for Pic Rail
5:57 Alternate positions
7:03 Foam Side of the Gun-Fit Sleeves
8:00 Accu-Level and Scope Mounting
9:48 Torque a barrel?
11:17 Final thoughts
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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