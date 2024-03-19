The Moho
March 18, 2024
She was dumped alone on the street with huge tumor, so scared and terrified Happy transformation
When they arrived, they found the dog still there with people around him trying to feed and help the poor pooch, but he was too aggressive to approach. The note was in Spanish and it was written by a child. The first sentence reads: “Hello, please, adopt me, I’m Max. Please, I’m asking you to adopt this little dog and take good care of him.”
Thanks rescuer: Chris Elis
#themoho, #abandonedkittens
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7eMkM3fBs0
