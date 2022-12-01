Create New Account
Volcanic Haze Begins to Block Sunlight Across the Planet !
ADAPT 2030 | Solar Minimum
Published 20 hours ago
Volcanic aerosols measured from NIWA in New Zealand hovering over Antarctica and the Southern Hemisphere still delayed in planting from anomalous temperatures. Meanwhile the Norther Hemisphere is smashing snow records from particulates crossing the equator. Agriculture will affected moving forward.

