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Internment Camps Becoming a Reality in America as Authoritarian Leftists Call for Mass Roundup of the Unvaxxed
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312 views • January 13, 2022
Alex Jones Show.
The state of Washington may amend a law to allow the forcible detainment of residents into COVID “internment camps” for defying state vaccine mandates. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/another-blue-state-announces-plans-for-strike-force-to-indefinitely-detain-unvaccinated/
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Mirrored from https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61dcba1d8402e0681579bd49
The state of Washington may amend a law to allow the forcible detainment of residents into COVID “internment camps” for defying state vaccine mandates. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/another-blue-state-announces-plans-for-strike-force-to-indefinitely-detain-unvaccinated/
Follow Us on Gettr! https://gettr.com/user/alexjones https://gettr.com/user/banneddotvideo
Mirrored from https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61dcba1d8402e0681579bd49
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