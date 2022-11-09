China’s Large State-Owned Telecom Companies Recently Signed Cooperation Agreements With Large Private Groups, Raising Concerns About the Nationalization of Private Companies

https://gnews.org/articles/514548
Summary：11/08/2022 China's large state-owned telecom companies, including China Unicom, China mobile, and China Telecom, have recently signed cooperation agreements with large private groups, including Tencent, jd.com and Alibaba, indicating the era of the CCP’s control of the economy has arrived.
