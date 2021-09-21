The Origins Of Covid-19 & Why The Vaccines Don't Work

Professor Edward J (Ted) Steele is a molecular and cellular immunologist, geneticist and microbiologist and the author of six books and over 100 scientific research papers.



He conducted research and taught at the Australian National University’s John Curtin School of Medical Research and worked at The University of Toronto’s Ontario Cancer Institute, The Welcome Trust in the UK and The University of Wollongong. Professor Steele is a C.Y. O’Connor Foundation Life Fellow and currently lives and works in Melbourne consulting in cancer research and other areas of biomedical biotech R&D.



Since 2015, Professor Steele has been publishing on Cosmic Biology data, combining his biomedical genetic experience with the acknowledged founder of the new scientific discipline of Astrobiology, Professor N Chandra Wickramasinghe.



Professor Steele’s scientific background in molecular immunology and microbiology and his expertise in dimeric secretory IgA antibodies and immunity at mucosal surfaces such as the mouth, nose , respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts qualifies him to comment both on the performance of new “vaccines” for Covid-19 as well as on the origin Covid-19.



These subjects will be in explored in a special series on Asia Pacific Today.



Asia Pacific Today. September 21, 2021



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