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The AVN's Federal Court Application - an Update and an Explanation
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10 views • January 08, 2022
Today, January 8, 2021, Meryl Dorey and Julian Gillespie, retired barrister, sat down to discuss the up-coming court case against the Department of Health.
This is now being expanded into an injunction to stop the roll-out of COVID jabs for children aged 5-11 years old.
Please watch this and most importantly - SHARE!
And if you have the ability to help financially, here is the link where you can donate. - https://givesendgo.com/AVNJudicialReviewFund
This is now being expanded into an injunction to stop the roll-out of COVID jabs for children aged 5-11 years old.
Please watch this and most importantly - SHARE!
And if you have the ability to help financially, here is the link where you can donate. - https://givesendgo.com/AVNJudicialReviewFund
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