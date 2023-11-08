Why The Number 6M?

Religious Mind Control & The Impending Holy War
* A six followed by six zeroes can also be read as 66, which can be read as two-thirds.
* Certain radical sects believe that two-thirds of the Jews must perish.
* It appears that Zionists created the State of Israel as a sacrificial altar to make this happen.
* The stage is set for a holy war; and many are willing to murder in the name of their dogmatic beliefs.
* Extremists of all three Abrahamic religions are being used by the hidden hand to foment this war.
* Divided we will be conquered, but united we could learn to live as one — in peace.
* God help us all.
Reese Reports | 8 November 2023
