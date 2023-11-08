Create New Account
Why The Number 6M?
Son of the Republic
Published 17 hours ago

Religious Mind Control & The Impending Holy War

* A six followed by six zeroes can also be read as 66, which can be read as two-thirds.

* Certain radical sects believe that two-thirds of the Jews must perish.

* It appears that Zionists created the State of Israel as a sacrificial altar to make this happen.

* The stage is set for a holy war; and many are willing to murder in the name of their dogmatic beliefs.

* Extremists of all three Abrahamic religions are being used by the hidden hand to foment this war.

* Divided we will be conquered, but united we could learn to live as one — in peace.

* God help us all.


Reese Reports | 8 November 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=654ba853668ba733e3c382f2

terrorismmind controldivide and conquerchristianityisraelislampalestinegenocidezionismcabalmanipulationhidden handpsy-opjudaismgreg reesepsychological operationgaslightingdogmaradicalismland grabextremismdivisivenessorganized religionholy warabrahamic religion

