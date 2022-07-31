VAXX pushing triathlete Doctor killed by VAXX poison injections

TORONTO — This story has been circulating online since last week. We held off on writing about comedienne Heather McDonald collapsing on stage in February, immediately after bragging about her booster shot, because the story was far too crazy to believe. Ms. McDonald confirmed the details a couple days later; and we reported on it thereafter. The instant story is equally insane. And now it makes sense why mainstream media initially only reported on the first of four Ontario-area doctors’ deaths in a six-day stretch.

In a matter of full disclosure, this blogger was a freelance writer for several news organizations over the past 15 years or so. Thus he still has active email addresses with those platforms, and could technically still accept assignments from them. Obviously mainstream hospitals and research institutions are not going to write back an email from...

FULL STORY:

https://thecovidblog.com/2022/07/28/ontario-healthcare-workers-pester-government-into-allowing-fourth-injections-for-all-adults-then-four-doctors-three-at-same-hospital-system-die-suddenly-of-abv/

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