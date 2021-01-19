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Fighting Our Inner Demons
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30 views • January 19, 2021
Main YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGK3xwxFRFvYyXAtDBShlMQ
When it comes to demonic possession, we tend to see people as either being possessed by demons, or being free of them. Unfortunately, it isn't that simple. In this video, you'll learn about a woman who battles real demons on a daily basis. Her demons show themselves in very abnormal and shocking ways. For most of us, however, we have besetting sins which we never totally "cast out", and they manifest themselves in ways that we consider to be "normal" human behaviour. But that doesn't make our sins any less demonic. Are you willing to confront your demons, and learn what it takes to keep confronting them on a daily basis? If so, please watch this video, and then write to me at the email address shown at the end.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8xEi...
60 Minutes Australia
World's most severe Tourette's case doesn't want a cure | 60 Minutes Australia
When it comes to demonic possession, we tend to see people as either being possessed by demons, or being free of them. Unfortunately, it isn't that simple. In this video, you'll learn about a woman who battles real demons on a daily basis. Her demons show themselves in very abnormal and shocking ways. For most of us, however, we have besetting sins which we never totally "cast out", and they manifest themselves in ways that we consider to be "normal" human behaviour. But that doesn't make our sins any less demonic. Are you willing to confront your demons, and learn what it takes to keep confronting them on a daily basis? If so, please watch this video, and then write to me at the email address shown at the end.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8xEi...
60 Minutes Australia
World's most severe Tourette's case doesn't want a cure | 60 Minutes Australia
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