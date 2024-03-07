Create New Account
The Debrief | Forget Trying To Impress Your Boss. Just Do This | Jocko Willink
33 views
Published Yesterday

The Debrief | Forget Trying To Impress Your Boss. Just Do This  | Jocko Willink


Former Navy SEAL and Extreme Ownership co-author Jocko Willink and TOPGUN and Echelon Front Instructor Dave Berke teach you how to rack up wins with your boss.


🔥 Gain leadership skills to achieve total victory here ➡️ https://academy.echelonfront.com/


Check out our FREE CLASS on The Extreme Ownership Framework here!: https://rb.gy/pth32

navy sealself improvementjocko willinkself disciplineunderground podcast

