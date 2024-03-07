The Debrief | Forget Trying To Impress Your Boss. Just Do This | Jocko Willink
Former Navy SEAL and Extreme Ownership co-author Jocko Willink and TOPGUN and Echelon Front Instructor Dave Berke teach you how to rack up wins with your boss.
🔥 Gain leadership skills to achieve total victory here ➡️ https://academy.echelonfront.com/
Check out our FREE CLASS on The Extreme Ownership Framework here!: https://rb.gy/pth32
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.