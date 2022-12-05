Jan 6th TRUTH: Jake Lang's Latest POWERFUL Jan 6 Political Prisoner Video

Jake Lang and J6Legal.org released a powerful video this week on the January 6, 2021, protests in Washington DC.

The US government that day turned its wrath on the people of the United States. Dozens of FBI infiltrators were deployed in the city, DOJ and Metro police operatives were also involved in the protests.

The police fired gas and rubber bullets on the crowd, beat the protesters with sticks, and fired flash grenades at veterans, women, children and seniors.

Four protesters were killed that day by police. Despite the disgusting lies of the mainstream media, the TRUTH is that no police were killed.

PLEASE: visit www.J6Legal.org fund to support the J6 prisoners.