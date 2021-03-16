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FULL SHOW: White House Claims Border Crisis Under Control As Record Surge Strains Resources
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20 views • March 16, 2021
Tom Pappert guest hosts today’s War Room and delivers comments on the southern border crisis. Dr. Jules Gomes joins to give analysis on the Vatican’s globalist agenda. Tom Pappert is joined by Stew Peters of Patriotically Correct, who is based in Minneapolis and has a lot to say about the ongoing George Floyd trial. Later in the third hour, Tom Pappert is joined by the president of the New York Young Republicans, Gavin Wax, to discuss the future of the republican party and Trump. Today’s last guest is Mark Sidney, the founder of the free speech social media platform, Spreely, for a discussion on the 1st amendment and the power of big tech on our society.
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