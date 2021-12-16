How the KelTec P17 Wins - 9mm versus the P17

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MantisX10
https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=ml&;ti=964145&pw=286681
9mm Training Laser
https://amzn.to/3aGblOa
Sentry Solutions Tuf-Glide
https://amzn.to/3wh1NEO
Wyoming Trader's Vest
https://amzn.to/2mY3WXz
Hill People Runner's Kit Bag
https://amzn.to/2SNITEJ
Roungs Per Size and Weight Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bBQbxr-yWSGhT5Y3LJBkOmrwYl5AFu_jpH0tAA_DaCw/edit?usp=sharing
Firing Pin Block for P17
https://youtu.be/_A9Ms1T5k2k
MantisX10 Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7HAkuUOAd2MSluxJ2CGD77
*****
Greg Ellifritz
Using the .22 for Self Defense
https://www.activeresponsetraining.net/using-the-22-for-self-defense
The .22 LR For Self Defense: Good, Bad Or Crazy?
https://gundigest.com/article/defensive-22-lr-good-bad-or-stupid
Data behind the research
http://www.activeresponsetraining.net/an-alternate-look-at-handgun-stopping-power
Greg’s amazing resume
https://www.activeresponsetraining.net/instructors
*****
P17 Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM6KwuX1mBkWfZ4PowTV6AjR
Applegate Grip Ratio
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5M5zCjAHtCIucdJBclgsfu
Applegate Grip Ratio Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hu-beUUCD7R6LzUtBCla96YAviscQEaqds2Jz_0KjGA/edit?usp=sharing
Rex Applegate Series
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EAKRL73l0wmMT2ivTATuc
How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK
When Violence is the Answer by Tim Larkin
https://amzn.to/3emD5tB
Target Focus Training
https://targetfocustraining.com
Amazon P17 IWB Holster
https://amzn.to/3prr1y0
AmbGun IWB Holster
https://www.signalcliff.com/ambidextral-store
Forged Tec holster IWB and OWB Holsters
https://www.forgedtecholsters.com
Chapters
0:00 9mm
0:16 22 Cartridge
1:06 Human Vulnerability
2:47 Rate of Fire
3:16 Awkard Positions
3:54 Paddle Mag Release
5:40 Size & Weight
7:23 Opportunity Costs
8:09 Firearm Obsession
9:05 Live Fire Practice
10:26 Dry Fire Practice
10:56 P17 Hammer Block
11:12 MantisX10 Elite
11:51 Trigger
12:40 MantisX10 Scores
13:56 Grip Ratio
14:50 Slide Release
16:11 Safety
17:17 Field Strip
17:46 Sights
19:14 Bloody Hands
20:10 Holsters
20:49 Family
22:12 P17 Cost
22:44 Reliability
23:07 Clean and Lube
24:20 9mm Striker Channel
25:16 Conclusion