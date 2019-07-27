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Lara Trump: People will always vote with their pocketbooks, wallets
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3 views • July 27, 2019
Trump 2020 senior adviser Lara Trump on the polls, the fallout from the Mueller report, the impact of the economy on the 2020 presidential race, potential concerns over President Trump's tweeting and Rep. Rashida Tlaib's comments about President Trump's family.
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