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One of the very few decent Ontario politicians challenges corruption
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80 views • March 11, 2021
original video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tg9jgbMCpck
Belinda Karahalios
Belinda critiques the Ford government's Bill 254, which seeks to increase taxpayer funding of the Ontario PC Party to approximately $5.9 million - a direct breaking of the premier's 2018 campaign promise to end "political welfare" in the form of per-vote subsidies.
Follow Belinda on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KarahaliosNe...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BKarahalios
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belinda_kar...
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/belindakarahalios
A donation to the New Blue Party of Ontario will help us keep building and provide you with a generous tax credit. Visit our website to donate or sign up for email updates! https://www.newblueontario.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tg9jgbMCpck
Belinda Karahalios
Belinda critiques the Ford government's Bill 254, which seeks to increase taxpayer funding of the Ontario PC Party to approximately $5.9 million - a direct breaking of the premier's 2018 campaign promise to end "political welfare" in the form of per-vote subsidies.
Follow Belinda on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KarahaliosNe...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BKarahalios
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belinda_kar...
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/belindakarahalios
A donation to the New Blue Party of Ontario will help us keep building and provide you with a generous tax credit. Visit our website to donate or sign up for email updates! https://www.newblueontario.com
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